For Tuya Inc. [TUYA], Analyst sees a drop to $22. What next?

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.07 during the day while it closed the day at $8.01. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Tuya Smart Partners with Erajaya Active Lifestyle to Empower New Smart Home Brand in Indonesia.

Tuya Smart (NYSE:TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform, announced a strategic partnership with Erajaya Active Lifestyle (“EAL”), the leading company in the marketing, distribution, and retail of active lifestyle products, including Internet of Things (IoT) and its ecosystem, lifestyle devices, smart home and active fashion products. Tuya has empowered a portfolio of exciting smart home products under the IT: Immersive Tech brand which is the brainchild of EAL’s synergistic collaboration, and brings premium smart home experience with affordable price to the Indonesian market.

According to Statista, by 2025 the global smart home market volume will reach a value of USD2.2 billion, with the household penetration rate hitting 12.7%. The Indonesian smart home market in growing rapidly and is expected to reach USD695.5 million by 2025, making it an important country in the Asia Pacific region.

Tuya Inc. stock has also loss -1.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TUYA stock has declined by -58.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.87% and lost -67.96% year-on date.

The market cap for TUYA stock reached $4.93 billion, with 560.94 million shares outstanding and 281.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, TUYA reached a trading volume of 14742261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tuya Inc. [TUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUYA shares is $24.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tuya Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tuya Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

TUYA stock trade performance evaluation

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, TUYA shares dropped by -16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.35 for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 8.10 for the last single week of trading.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuya Inc. [TUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Tuya Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.20.

Return on Total Capital for TUYA is now -34.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.17. Additionally, TUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tuya Inc. [TUYA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuya Inc. go to -1.30%.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Tuya Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Tuya Inc. [NYSE:TUYA] by around 14,575,049 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 8,638,892 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 24,758,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,972,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUYA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,432,182 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,400,766 shares during the same period.