For The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] slipped around -0.81 points on Monday, while shares priced at $36.15 at the close of the session, down -2.19%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Planet Fitness Selects Huge as Digital Agency of Record.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced it has selected Huge, a global experience agency, as its new digital agency of record following a strategic competitive review.

Planet Fitness will partner with Huge to accelerate the Company’s digital strategy and support the continuous evolution of its mobile app, website and in-club digital experience, with a focus on strategy, customer satisfaction and creative design within these digital channels. The partnership will support member retention and help Planet Fitness continue to drive its “bricks with clicks” growth strategy and hybrid approach to fitness; strengthening its digital Judgement Free Zone® through consumer engagement, loyalty and a differentiated omni-channel experience that supports and encourages people throughout their fitness journey.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock is now 53.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IPG Stock saw the intraday high of $37.13 and lowest of $35.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.35, which means current price is +56.87% above from all time high which was touched on 09/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 3517675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $39.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $36 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $36, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 37 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has IPG stock performed recently?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.24, while it was recorded at 37.29 for the last single week of trading, and 32.16 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 17.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $14,719 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 47,514,241, which is approximately -1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,100,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.42 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly 11.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

326 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 40,367,358 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 23,463,687 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 343,340,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,171,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,167,140 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,759,594 shares during the same period.