For Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. [BCYP], Analyst sees a rise to $16.50. What next?

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: BCYP] plunged by -$2.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.90 during the day while it closed the day at $8.44. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with SAB Biotherapeutics.

Sets Stage for Public Debut of SAB, Whose Unique Immunotherapy Platform Produces Targeted, High-Potency Fully-Human Polyclonal Antibodies Without the Need for Human Donors.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP), (Big Cypress) a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company focused on innovative biopharmaceutical firms, announced that its stockholders have approved the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel immunotherapy platform producing targeted, high potency, fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutics and advancing programs in infectious disease and immune system disorders, at a Special Meeting of stockholders held on October 20, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”).

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. stock has also loss -16.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCYP stock has declined by -15.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.35% and lost -16.85% year-on date.

The market cap for BCYP stock reached $124.83 million, with 14.79 million shares outstanding and 11.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 105.54K shares, BCYP reached a trading volume of 15218210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. [BCYP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.44. With this latest performance, BCYP shares dropped by -16.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCYP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.16 for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. [BCYP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. [BCYP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. [BCYP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 937.27. Additionally, BCYP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. [BCYP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80 million, or 64.00% of BCYP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCYP stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,036,230, which is approximately 74.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 686,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.8 million in BCYP stocks shares; and PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC., currently with $5.06 million in BCYP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:BCYP] by around 3,463,278 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 734,301 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,235,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,432,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCYP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,859,736 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 538,694 shares during the same period.