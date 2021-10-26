Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] stock Initiated by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $10

Eyenovia Inc. [NASDAQ: EYEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -38.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.78%. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Eyenovia Announces Reclassification of MydCombi(tm) as Drug-Device Combination Product by FDA.

Genus Medical Technologies, LLC v. FDA legal case leads to agency-wide review and reclassification of eye cups, eye droppers, and ophthalmic dispensers.

Company received Complete Response Letter with additional requests and is preparing necessary documents for expedited resubmission.

Over the last 12 months, EYEN stock rose by 13.88%. The one-year Eyenovia Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.35. The average equity rating for EYEN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.63 million, with 25.93 million shares outstanding and 16.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 232.56K shares, EYEN stock reached a trading volume of 3962587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYEN shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Eyenovia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Eyenovia Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eyenovia Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

EYEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.78. With this latest performance, EYEN shares dropped by -16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eyenovia Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -989.46 and a Gross Margin at +55.23. Eyenovia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -988.49.

Return on Total Capital for EYEN is now -143.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -144.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.03. Additionally, EYEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] managed to generate an average of -$581,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Eyenovia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Eyenovia Inc. [EYEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 10.10% of EYEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 733,517, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.40% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 221,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in EYEN stocks shares; and FAIRPOINTE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.84 million in EYEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eyenovia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Eyenovia Inc. [NASDAQ:EYEN] by around 139,520 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 158,743 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,782,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,080,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYEN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,940 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 114,176 shares during the same period.