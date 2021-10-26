Energy Transfer LP [ET] Stock trading around $9.88 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.10%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Energy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units.

Energy Transfer LP (“ET”) announced the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4609375 per Series C Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprC), the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4765625 per Series D Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprD), and the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4750000 per Series E Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprE). These cash distributions will be paid on November 15, 2021 to Series C, Series D and Series E unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2021.

The Series C, Series D and Series E preferred units were originally issued by Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. (“ETO”). On April 1, 2021, ETO merged into ET with ET surviving the merger. At the effective time of the merger, each issued and outstanding ETO preferred unit was converted into the right to receive one newly created ET preferred unit.

Over the last 12 months, ET stock rose by 58.08%. The one-year Energy Transfer LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.51. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.59 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.41M shares, ET stock reached a trading volume of 16101049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $13.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $13, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,066 million, or 38.20% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 152,981,963, which is approximately 16.256% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 68,999,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.71 million in ET stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $590.7 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -3.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 115,715,992 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 115,938,378 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 787,220,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,018,874,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,647,149 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 12,507,776 shares during the same period.