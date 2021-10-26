Deutsche Bank slashes price target on The Gap Inc. [GPS] – find out why.

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] loss -0.04% or -0.01 points to close at $22.51 with a heavy trading volume of 7021466 shares. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry Headlines Gap’s Holiday 2021 Campaign, ALL TOGETHER NOW – A Tribute To The Power of Working Together To Foster Love, Kindness and Acceptance.

Perry to debut an exclusive recording of The Beatles’ beloved anthem, “All You Need is Love,” to benefit children in need through Baby2Baby.

This holiday, Gap has joined forces with global pop superstar and cultural icon Katy Perry to underscore the importance of love, kindness, and acceptance with its new campaign, ALL TOGETHER NOW. Gap shines at the intersection of culture, fashion, and music, with Katy’s remix of “All You Need is Love,” bringing Gap’s modern American optimism to life like never before.

It opened the trading session at $22.52, the shares rose to $22.86 and dropped to $22.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPS points out that the company has recorded -34.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, GPS reached to a volume of 7021466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $32.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $40 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $28, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPS stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 38 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.59, while it was recorded at 22.80 for the last single week of trading, and 28.25 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $4,718 million, or 56.50% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,061,253, which is approximately 2.086% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 24,900,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $560.52 million in GPS stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $528.33 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -3.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 38,379,090 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 28,866,570 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 142,357,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,603,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,635,546 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 7,030,672 shares during the same period.