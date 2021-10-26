Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Is Currently -1.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] loss -1.96% or -2.25 points to close at $112.29 with a heavy trading volume of 6779658 shares. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Dell Technologies Announces Record and Distribution Date for VMware Spin-Off Special Dividend.

The Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) board of directors has approved distribution of a special stock dividend to Dell Technologies stockholders of all its shares of Class A and Class B common stock of VMware, Inc. This represents approximately 81% of the outstanding shares of VMware common stock. Each share of VMware Class B common stock will be converted into one share of VMware Class A common stock in connection with the distribution and prior to the receipt by Dell Technologies stockholders of such shares.

The distribution of shares will be made to all Dell Technologies shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on October 29, 2021 (the “record date”). The distribution will take place in the form of a pro rata common stock dividend to each Dell Technologies shareholder as of the record date. Dell Technologies’ spin-off of VMware is expected to be completed on November 1, 2021 (the “distribution date”), subject to certain conditions.

It opened the trading session at $114.80, the shares rose to $115.00 and dropped to $112.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DELL points out that the company has recorded 11.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -90.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 6779658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $118.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $118 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $133, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 98 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.32, while it was recorded at 112.45 for the last single week of trading, and 94.58 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 7.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $26,110 million, or 84.20% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,514,466, which is approximately -4.275% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 7.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 28,685,594 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 17,609,251 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 186,224,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,519,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,729,119 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,559,088 shares during the same period.