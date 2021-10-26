Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is 9.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.54% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.76%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that 10th Annual Global Food Security Index Shows Overall Decline in Food Security.

Economist Impact releases the findings of the 2021 Global Food Security Index (GFSI) sponsored by Corteva Agriscience.

, Economist Impact released the 10th annual Global Food Security Index (GFSI), which revealed a decline in global food security for the second consecutive year. Sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, the GFSI aims to serve as a resource to enable a more resilient and secure food system. Now with a decade of data, the global report highlights critical lessons learned about food security and what it means for the future of the worldwide fight to end hunger.

Over the last 12 months, CTVA stock rose by 28.19%. The one-year Corteva Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.06. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.19 billion, with 737.30 million shares outstanding and 733.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, CTVA stock reached a trading volume of 3354240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $51.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 22.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.11, while it was recorded at 43.15 for the last single week of trading, and 44.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.77. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.18.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.58. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $35,048 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

CTVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 21.98%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,716 million, or 80.70% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,710,126, which is approximately 0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,275,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.86 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly 2.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 26,272,441 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 33,337,665 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 521,677,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,287,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,119,419 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,857,135 shares during the same period.