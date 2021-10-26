Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] moved up 8.21: Why It’s Important

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] closed the trading session at $325.54 on 10/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $305.11, while the highest price level was $327.00. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Coinbase Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced that it will publish its third quarter 2021 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. PT. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on November 2 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to Coinbase management by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/coinbase-2021-q3. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.83 percent and weekly performance of 10.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 8290033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $377.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $273, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 13.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.76.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.98. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 40.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.79% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 256.15, while it was recorded at 309.35 for the last single week of trading.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.06. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coinbase Global Inc. go to 66.30%.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,896 million, or 29.90% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,617,415, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,138,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in COIN stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $1.55 billion in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 45.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 41,740,234 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 42,133 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 3,976,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,759,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 520 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,014,602 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 18,904 shares during the same period.