Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Stock trading around $50.31 per share: What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] closed the trading session at $50.31 on 10/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.99, while the highest price level was $50.77. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Citizens Business Conditions Index™ Dips Slightly, Remains in Expansionary Territory Due to Continued Robust Demand.

Citizens announced that the quarterly national Citizens Business Conditions Index™ (CBCI) was a healthy 57.1, just slightly down from the second quarter’s 57.4. The third quarter’s reading reflects the continued strength in the recovery since COVID-19 stunned the economy and the markets in 2020. The CBCI has been in expansionary territory (greater than 50) for four straight quarters.

“Business activity is incredibly strong and confidence levels are quite high,” said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens. “We haven’t fully exited the pandemic yet, but at this stage most parts of the economy have established some normalcy given the benefit of vaccines and the fiscal and monetary stimulus that continue to provide support towards full recovery. Many companies are doing well and would be doing even better if it weren’t for headwinds such as supply chain disruption and labor shortages.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.69 percent and weekly performance of 3.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, CFG reached to a volume of 3368021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $53.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.07.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.58 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.54, while it was recorded at 50.01 for the last single week of trading, and 44.81 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.56. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $60,111 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,161 million, or 95.50% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,141,738, which is approximately 0.941% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,566,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -0.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 38,822,460 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 32,390,187 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 329,532,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,744,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,127,103 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,175,663 shares during the same period.