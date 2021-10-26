Centene Corporation [CNC] moved down -1.83: Why It’s Important

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] traded at a low on 10/25/21, posting a -1.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.97. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Wellcare by Health Net Medicare Advantage Plans in California Earn 4-Star Rating in Annual CMS Star Quality Ratings.

Wellcare by Health Net announced two of its Medicare contracts in California received a 4-Star Rating (out of a possible five stars) from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) annual Star Quality Ratings.

“Our recent Star Ratings reflect our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our Medicare members across California,” said Brian Ternan, Plan President & CEO of Health Net and Wellcare’s Medicare plan in California. “This recognition proves again that the experience, empathy, and expertise we offer our members is part of what they need to live healthier lives. At every phase of the healthcare journey – whether inbound or outbound – we meet our members where they are, with their unique challenges, and then work to remove their barriers to care.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5056293 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Centene Corporation stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for CNC stock reached $39.49 billion, with 582.80 million shares outstanding and 576.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 5056293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corporation [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $82.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNC shares from 71 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.79.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.75, while it was recorded at 67.80 for the last single week of trading, and 65.70 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 10.98%.

Insider trade positions for Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $37,126 million, or 95.30% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,776,603, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 44,758,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.85 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

354 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 50,082,042 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 40,402,620 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 455,728,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 546,212,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,898,398 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,337,518 shares during the same period.