BofA Securities slashes price target on Vistra Corp. [VST] – find out why.

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] jumped around 0.39 points on Monday, while shares priced at $19.50 at the close of the session, up 2.04%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Vistra to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 5, 2021.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Management will present the materials during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra’s website at www.vistracorp.com under “Investor Relations” and then “Events & Presentations.” Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra’s website for one year following the call.

Vistra Corp. stock is now -0.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VST Stock saw the intraday high of $19.56 and lowest of $19.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.20, which means current price is +26.05% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 5977374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vistra Corp. [VST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has VST stock performed recently?

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.29, while it was recorded at 19.25 for the last single week of trading, and 18.49 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +22.61. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.75.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 7.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp. [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.17. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp. [VST] managed to generate an average of $118,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Vistra Corp. [VST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 19.80%.

Insider trade positions for Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $8,559 million, or 92.90% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,800,330, which is approximately -3.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 29,936,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $583.76 million in VST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $520.88 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly -8.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 68,574,517 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 52,938,913 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 317,399,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,913,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,258,136 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 16,395,875 shares during the same period.