BofA Securities lifts VEON Ltd. [VEON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] closed the trading session at $2.19 on 10/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.1605, while the highest price level was $2.23. The company report on October 26, 2021 that VEON Partners with Amdocs for New Digital Services for Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, and Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announce that they have signed a seven-year agreement that will enable innovative digital services for VEON customers in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The agreement is expected to lay the foundation for VEON’s Beeline mobile operators in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to launch transformational digital services and personalised experiences. This will happen by deploying Amdocs’s microservices-based monetisation and commerce suites, using technology based on cloud-ready architecture.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.03 percent and weekly performance of -2.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, VEON reached to a volume of 3636569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 6.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 1.86 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $812 million, or 27.20% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 5.799% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,621,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.86 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $90.57 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 9.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 53,735,587 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 26,450,956 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 290,429,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,616,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,261,774 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,722 shares during the same period.