B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP] – find out why.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [NYSE: TGP] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $17.11 price per share at the time. The company report on October 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TSC, ADTN, GWB, TGP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Raymond James Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own. If you are a TriState Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. represents 86.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49 billion with the latest information. TGP stock price has been found in the range of $17.07 to $17.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 722.95K shares, TGP reached a trading volume of 7538162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGP shares is $16.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for TGP stock

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, TGP shares gained by 9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.88 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.61.

Return on Total Capital for TGP is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.09. Additionally, TGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [TGP]

There are presently around $300 million, or 30.00% of TGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,214,980, which is approximately 2.778% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA, holding 2,197,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.6 million in TGP stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $30.74 million in TGP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. [NYSE:TGP] by around 712,629 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,133,825 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,657,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,504,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,584 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 248,537 shares during the same period.