Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] – find out why.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] price surged by 2.00 percent to reach at $1.39. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBWI) announced that it has accepted $450.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes (as defined below) for early settlement in its previously announced tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash its outstanding (i) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (ii) 9.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (iii) 6.694% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes of $500.0 million (the “Maximum Aggregate Amount”). The Tender Offers are subject to the Sub-Cap (as defined below), the order of priority and proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase described below.

The Tender Offers provide for early settlement of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”). The Company intends to make payment for such Notes accepted for purchase on September 3, 2021.

A sum of 3486246 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.06M shares. Bath & Body Works Inc. shares reached a high of $71.38 and dropped to a low of $69.92 until finishing in the latest session at $70.94.

The one-year BBWI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.72. The average equity rating for BBWI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $82.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BBWI stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BBWI shares from 71.93 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BBWI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.88 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.56, while it was recorded at 68.67 for the last single week of trading, and 54.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bath & Body Works Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BBWI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 10.00%.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,281 million, or 84.10% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,733,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.16 billion in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 12.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 30,149,497 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 34,974,057 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 150,285,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,409,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,140,351 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,537,246 shares during the same period.