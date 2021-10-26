Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] moved up 1.90: Why It’s Important

Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ: ASTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.19%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Astrotech Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Fiscal year 2021 represented a turning point for Astrotech Corporation. We successfully raised a total of $74.3 million in gross proceeds from equity offerings, strengthening our balance sheet and sufficiently capitalizing the company for the foreseeable future. We plan to ramp sales of our mass spectrometry instrumentation and explore other strategic opportunities to accelerate growth. The capital further provided the opportunity to engage a leading contract manufacturer, Sanmina, to manufacture our various mass spectrometry products, adding flexibility and scalability.

Over the last 12 months, ASTC stock dropped by -55.60%.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.36 million, with 43.99 million shares outstanding and 41.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, ASTC stock reached a trading volume of 8701230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Astrotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrotech Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 171.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

ASTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, ASTC shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0331, while it was recorded at 1.0218 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5017 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Astrotech Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2214.67 and a Gross Margin at +10.78. Astrotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2276.35.

Return on Total Capital for ASTC is now -21.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.57. Additionally, ASTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] managed to generate an average of -$633,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Astrotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 14.20% of ASTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,577,595, which is approximately 178.13% of the company’s market cap and around 9.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 749,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in ASTC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in ASTC stock with ownership of nearly 43.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astrotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ:ASTC] by around 1,420,311 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 366,492 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,255,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,042,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,241 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 65,947 shares during the same period.