Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Stock trading around $18.04 per share: What’s Next?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] loss -3.17% on the last trading session, reaching $18.04 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2021 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, CEO, and Michael Grau, CFO.

Altice USA Inc. represents 274.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.94 billion with the latest information. ATUS stock price has been found in the range of $17.955 to $18.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 4507280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $24, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for ATUS stock

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.91. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.87 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.40, while it was recorded at 18.13 for the last single week of trading, and 31.61 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $49,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 39.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $4,540 million, or 50.10% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 27,000,000, which is approximately -12.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,613,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.83 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $304.24 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 65.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 27,487,850 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 41,033,739 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 183,119,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,640,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,085,443 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,891,630 shares during the same period.