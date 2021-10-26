Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $59

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] price surged by 1.30 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Ally Financial reports third quarter 2021 financial results.

Enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Fair Square Financial.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) reported its third quarter 2021 financial results. In addition, the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fair Square Financial for $750 million in cash. View full press release in PDF.

A sum of 3407730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. Ally Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $52.32 and dropped to a low of $50.75 until finishing in the latest session at $51.36.

The one-year ALLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.94. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $67.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.16.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.38. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.43, while it was recorded at 53.10 for the last single week of trading, and 49.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 2.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.47. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $114,421 per employee.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 7.33%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,397 million, or 95.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,790,509, which is approximately 1.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,165,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.25 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -3.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 26,154,892 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 42,915,608 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 269,655,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,725,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,052,735 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,392,715 shares during the same period.