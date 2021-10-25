why XPeng Inc. [XPEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.36

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] slipped around -0.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.14 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. The company report on October 20, 2021 that XPeng to host 2021 TECH DAY.

Live Broadcast from China – English Replay Available.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, will host its 2021 TECH DAY event on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in China with English language replay available on Monday, October 25.

XPeng Inc. stock is now 0.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPEV Stock saw the intraday high of $44.50 and lowest of $42.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.49, which means current price is +89.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 7492540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $53.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.83, while it was recorded at 43.19 for the last single week of trading, and 38.40 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.75.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.65. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$603,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.82%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $8,425 million, or 33.20% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,437,521, which is approximately 88.85% of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 16,253,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $701.17 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $596.3 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 227.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 57,369,653 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 35,074,722 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 102,851,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,295,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,234,340 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 11,012,667 shares during the same period.