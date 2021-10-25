why Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.52

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] closed the trading session at $7.79 on 10/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.615, while the highest price level was $7.91. The company report on July 28, 2021 that 2Q21 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q21.

Revenue acceleration driven by positive evolution of mobile and fiber accesses, combined with net profit growing 20.9%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.56 percent and weekly performance of -7.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, VIV reached to a volume of 6185882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $11.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 14.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VIV stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.70. With this latest performance, VIV shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.08, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.90. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.06.

Return on Total Capital for VIV is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, VIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] managed to generate an average of $145,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to 3.20%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,029 million, or 8.30% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 85,642,850, which is approximately 2.088% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,842,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.93 million in VIV stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $25.71 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly 3.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 6,499,990 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,581,637 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 117,066,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,148,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,127,431 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,155,235 shares during the same period.