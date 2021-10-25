why Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.21

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the third quarter of 2021 of $0.45 per unit, or $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, November 12, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, October 29, 2021. This distribution represents a 1.1 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2020.

A sum of 8635114 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.60M shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $24.57 and dropped to a low of $24.24 until finishing in the latest session at $24.43.

The one-year EPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.4. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $28.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while TD Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 275.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.60, while it was recorded at 24.51 for the last single week of trading, and 22.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +19.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.04.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.07. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $525,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

EPD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,168 million, or 29.00% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 65,204,148, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 30,966,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $756.52 million in EPD stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $688.32 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly 5.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 47,079,608 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 52,640,948 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 521,140,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 620,860,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,677,177 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,925,798 shares during the same period.