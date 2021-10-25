why CSX Corporation [CSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.47

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] jumped around 0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.42 at the close of the session, up 1.17%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that CSX Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced third quarter 2021 net earnings of $968 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $736 million, or $0.32 per share in the same period last year. Third quarter 2021 operating ratio was 56.4% compared to 56.9% in the prior year period.

“I want to thank all of CSX’s railroaders for their continued dedication to our customers amidst the combination of ongoing supply chain disruptions and challenges presented by the COVID-19 Delta variant this quarter,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to helping our customers overcome current supply chain constraints and will continue to take action in order to keep our network fluid and design new solutions that enable the delivery of critical goods to millions of Americans.”.

CSX Corporation stock is now 17.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSX Stock saw the intraday high of $35.66 and lowest of $34.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.89, which means current price is +27.85% above from all time high which was touched on 10/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.55M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 14802387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $36.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 37 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 17.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.08 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.21, while it was recorded at 34.65 for the last single week of trading, and 31.98 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 14.87%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $58,428 million, or 75.20% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 186,291,657, which is approximately 0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 182,870,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.48 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.04 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

591 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 84,887,994 shares. Additionally, 572 investors decreased positions by around 123,399,031 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 1,441,299,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,649,586,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,735,992 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 14,646,853 shares during the same period.