why Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.95

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.69 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the Pre-Registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160708/ee08d0caa8.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock is now 2.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLY Stock saw the intraday high of $8.74 and lowest of $8.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.64, which means current price is +7.95% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.14M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 10858009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $8.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71.

How has NLY stock performed recently?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 8.72 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

Insider trade positions for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $5,467 million, or 44.80% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,791,029, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,306,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $958.57 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $289.11 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 7.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

390 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 69,654,129 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 35,652,934 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 523,759,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,066,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,977,227 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 11,168,153 shares during the same period.