why American Express Company [AXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $183.52

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] surged by $9.61 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $189.03 during the day while it closed the day at $187.08. The company report on October 22, 2021 that American Express Reports Third-Quarter Revenue of $10.9 Billion and Earnings Per Share Of $2.27.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported third-quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.27 per share, compared with net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.30 per share, a year ago.

(Millions, except percentages and per share amounts).

American Express Company stock has also gained 6.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXP stock has inclined by 8.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.44% and gained 54.73% year-on date.

The market cap for AXP stock reached $144.99 billion, with 801.00 million shares outstanding and 793.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 5993961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $183.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXP stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 138 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.35.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.95, while it was recorded at 179.66 for the last single week of trading, and 154.76 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 40.95%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $127,948 million, or 87.30% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,691,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.11 billion in AXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.97 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 0.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

744 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 24,791,142 shares. Additionally, 785 investors decreased positions by around 23,675,682 shares, while 378 investors held positions by with 635,454,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 683,921,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,768,475 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,428,191 shares during the same period.