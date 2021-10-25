Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] loss -1.63% on the last trading session, reaching $16.28 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Digital Motorsports and Ford World Rally Team Develop VR Rally Simulator.

ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce that its Digital Motorsports Brand, together with Ford World Rally Team, which is owned by Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), have built a full-scale rally simulator using the base of an actual M-Sport World Rally Car, the Fiesta WRC, provided by Malcolm Wilson’s M-Sport division.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, states “Digital Motorsports has once again proven it is an industry leader by working directly with Ford’s Motorsport division. Together we have developed a unique technology to enable World Rally Drivers to prepare for the next generation of Hybrid Rally Cars.”.

Ford Motor Company represents 3.99 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.86 billion with the latest information. F stock price has been found in the range of $16.23 to $16.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.39M shares, F reached a trading volume of 60307401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $15.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $15 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.06 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.87, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 13.08 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 72.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $33,908 million, or 54.20% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 296,718,176, which is approximately 1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 262,017,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.69 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 751 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 186,585,493 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 216,447,408 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 1,679,746,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,082,779,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,630,108 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 24,830,254 shares during the same period.