Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] moved down -0.10: Why It’s Important

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] traded at a low on 10/22/21, posting a -0.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.13. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Teva to Present New Data from Growing Mental Health Portfolio at Psych Congress 2021.

New Phase 3 RISE study data, post hoc analyses and open-label extension studies to be presented underscore company’s heritage in and commitment to mental health and neuroscience.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced 25 presentations examining new Phase 3 clinical data, post hoc analyses and open-label extension (OLE) studies for both TV-46000/mdc-IRM (risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use) and AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) tablets. Study findings will be presented at the upcoming 2021 Psych Congress Annual Meeting taking place Oct. 29-Nov. 1, 2021 in San Antonio, TX (in addition to virtual participation).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5864851 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at 2.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for TEVA stock reached $11.42 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.95M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 5864851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $11.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TEVA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.50, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 4.80%.

Insider trade positions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $5,688 million, or 51.10% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 122,652,574, which is approximately -4.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,336,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.78 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $433.46 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

169 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 31,915,881 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 41,984,769 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 487,630,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,531,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,390,816 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,427,734 shares during the same period.