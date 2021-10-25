Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell -55.87% so far this year. What now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] price surged by 2.04 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 17, 2021.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music”, “TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at the Hong Kong Club Building, 8th Floor, 3A Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong on December 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Hong Kong Time). No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 8, 2021 (Eastern Standard Time) as the record date (the “Record Date”) for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to attend, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

A sum of 18458339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.19M shares. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares reached a high of $9.10 and dropped to a low of $8.285 until finishing in the latest session at $8.49.

The one-year TME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.83. The average equity rating for TME stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.30 to $5.10, while Macquarie kept a Underperform rating on TME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 17.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

TME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.56. With this latest performance, TME shares gained by 14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tencent Music Entertainment Group Fundamentals:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

TME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 0.77%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,057 million, or 59.60% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 50,815,363, which is approximately 11.493% of the company’s market cap and around 9.76% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 34,504,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.95 million in TME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $240.05 million in TME stock with ownership of nearly 18.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 107,532,707 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 156,893,124 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 213,454,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,880,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,454,105 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 44,947,958 shares during the same period.