Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Is Currently -2.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] loss -2.12% or -1.03 points to close at $47.63 with a heavy trading volume of 7567298 shares. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Southwest Airlines Launches Carbon Offset Offer With Rapid Rewards Bonus Points And Company Contribution Match.

Southwest provides first U.S.-based airline carbon offset offer with loyalty points and contribution match to offset its carbon emissions.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has partnered with CHOOOSETM to launch a carbon offset offer that allows Customers to earn 10 Rapid Rewards® bonus points per dollar contributed to help Southwest® offset its carbon emissions, up to a maximum of 500 Rapid Rewards bonus points per month*. Starting, Customers can contribute funds for the purchase of offsets for Southwest at Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon, and for every dollar a Customer contributes toward offsetting carbon emissions, Southwest will match the contribution**.

It opened the trading session at $48.15, the shares rose to $48.46 and dropped to $47.415, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LUV points out that the company has recorded -23.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 7567298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $66.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $60 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $71, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LUV stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LUV shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 45.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.32 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.43, while it was recorded at 48.98 for the last single week of trading, and 54.49 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.09 and a Gross Margin at -30.80. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of -$54,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $22,099 million, or 79.40% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 56,511,976, which is approximately -4.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,432,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.94 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 29,263,683 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 29,834,344 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 404,875,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 463,973,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,929,467 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 5,077,572 shares during the same period.