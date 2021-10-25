Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] is 13.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] price plunged by -4.09 percent to reach at -$1.69. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021.

, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s third quarter 2021 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2021-q3/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting October 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until October 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A sum of 5514615 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.05M shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. shares reached a high of $41.13 and dropped to a low of $39.59 until finishing in the latest session at $39.59.

The one-year HOOD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.67. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $57.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.18.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.34, while it was recorded at 41.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104 million, or 37.40% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: FOUNDERS CIRCLE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,530,777, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 37,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 million in HOOD stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $1.17 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 2,633,535 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,633,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,633,535 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.