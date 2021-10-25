RBC Capital Mkts lifts The Boeing Company [BA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] traded at a low on 10/22/21, posting a -0.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $212.97. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Boeing Donates $1 Million to Assist With Hurricane Ida Recovery and Relief Efforts.

Support for American Red Cross and local nonprofits will provide shelter, other immediate assistance needs in affected communities.

CHICAGO –News Direct– Boeing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7028024 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Boeing Company stands at 1.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $125.06 billion, with 587.10 million shares outstanding and 585.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.78M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 7028024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $264.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $252 to $279. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $224, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BA stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 240 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.82, while it was recorded at 215.29 for the last single week of trading, and 228.80 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +1.74. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.67. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$84,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Boeing Company [BA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $66,954 million, or 54.00% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,045,462, which is approximately -4.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,607,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.07 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.56 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -3.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 982 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 14,727,876 shares. Additionally, 895 investors decreased positions by around 15,502,195 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 284,154,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,384,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,166,169 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 2,091,846 shares during the same period.