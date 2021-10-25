Portillo’s Inc. Class A Common Stock [PTLO] Revenue clocked in at $496.25 million, up 28.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Portillo’s Inc. Class A Common Stock [NASDAQ: PTLO] price surged by 28.63 percent to reach at $8.33. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Portillo’s Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,270,270 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,040,540 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on October 21, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “PTLO.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 9971592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.88M shares. Portillo’s Inc. Class A Common Stock shares reached a high of $44.9999 and dropped to a low of $32.10 until finishing in the latest session at $37.43.

Guru’s Opinion on Portillo’s Inc. Class A Common Stock [PTLO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portillo’s Inc. Class A Common Stock is set at 11.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 98.50.

PTLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into Portillo’s Inc. Class A Common Stock Fundamentals: