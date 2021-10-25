Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock Resumed by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $349

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] traded at a low on 10/22/21, posting a -0.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $309.16. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Microsoft announces proposed election of new board member.

Microsoft Corp. released its annual proxy statement on Thursday and announced the nomination of Carlos A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Automatic Data Processing (ADP), to the Microsoft board of directors. Rodriguez will be presented for election at the company’s annual shareholders meeting, which will be held Nov. 30, 2021.

“Carlos is an accomplished business leader and his experience accelerating ADP’s business transformation makes him an ideal addition to Microsoft’s board,” said John W. Thompson, Microsoft lead independent director. “We look forward to his insight and welcoming him in the near future.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17372818 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microsoft Corporation stands at 1.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $2312.15 billion, with 7.53 billion shares outstanding and 7.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.46M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 17372818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $329.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $305 to $331. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $325 to $350, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 290 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 4.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 58.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.95, while it was recorded at 308.57 for the last single week of trading, and 263.49 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.50%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,645,459 million, or 71.80% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 610,974,647, which is approximately 0.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 505,662,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.33 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $91.15 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly 0.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,876 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 146,693,786 shares. Additionally, 1,834 investors decreased positions by around 148,548,399 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 5,027,112,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,322,354,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,196,379 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 10,329,368 shares during the same period.