Micron Technology Inc. [MU] moved down -1.65: Why It’s Important

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] loss -1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $67.51 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Micron Announces Over $150 Billion in Global Manufacturing and R&D Investments to Address 2030 Era Memory Demand.

Expansion for leading-edge memory production has the potential to generate tens of thousands of new jobs and fuel opportunities for economic growth.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory and one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, announced that it intends to invest more than $150 billion globally over the next decade in leading-edge memory manufacturing and research and development (R&D), including potential U.S. fab expansion. Micron’s investment will address increasing demand for memory that is essential to all computing.

Micron Technology Inc. represents 1.12 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.65 billion with the latest information. MU stock price has been found in the range of $67.085 to $69.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.99M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 17716661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $114.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $135, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on MU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 135 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 31.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for MU stock

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.54, while it was recorded at 67.85 for the last single week of trading, and 80.45 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 22.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $61,036 million, or 82.00% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,446,158, which is approximately 0.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,964,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.74 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.11 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

627 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 77,696,748 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 93,730,836 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 732,671,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 904,099,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,455,222 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 11,656,676 shares during the same period.