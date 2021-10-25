Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] Is Currently -57.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCR] traded at a low on 10/22/21, posting a -57.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.63. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Metacrine Reports Interim Results for MET642 Phase 2a Trial in Patients with NASH and Announces a Strategic Re-Prioritization of Its Clinical Development Programs.

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, reported interim results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in approximately 60 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients after 16 weeks of treatment. The Company also announced it is prioritizing its clinical development effort and resources to advance MET642 into a Phase 2 trial in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the first half of 2022.

The Phase 2a trial (NCT04773964) is a 16-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacological activity of MET642, as measured by reductions in liver fat content with magnetic resonance imaging-derived proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF), changes in liver enzymes, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and incidence of pruritus, at 3 mg and 6 mg dose levels.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11361216 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Metacrine Inc. stands at 7.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.43%.

The market cap for MTCR stock reached $43.86 million, with 26.37 million shares outstanding and 20.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 272.80K shares, MTCR reached a trading volume of 11361216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Metacrine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Metacrine Inc. stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MTCR shares from 19 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metacrine Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

Metacrine Inc. [MTCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.30. With this latest performance, MTCR shares dropped by -46.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.96 for Metacrine Inc. [MTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Metacrine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

There are presently around $20 million, or 58.80% of MTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,062,977, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VENBIO PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,059,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.99 million in MTCR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $2.13 million in MTCR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Metacrine Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCR] by around 1,091,259 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,853,732 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,553,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,498,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 248,058 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 978,094 shares during the same period.