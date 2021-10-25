Market cap of NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] reaches 565.13B – now what?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] traded at a high on 10/22/21, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $227.26. The company report on October 21, 2021 that NVIDIA Introduces the Next Generation in Cloud Gaming.

Access GeForce RTX 3080-Class Performance Streaming From the Most Powerful Gaming Supercomputer Ever Built.

NVIDIA announced its next-generation cloud gaming platform — delivering GeForce RTX™ 3080-class gaming on GeForce NOW™ — available exclusively in a new, high-performance membership tier.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24882999 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NVIDIA Corporation stands at 2.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for NVDA stock reached $565.13 billion, with 2.49 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.92M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 24882999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $226.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $245 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $275, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NVDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 5.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 90.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.30.

How has NVDA stock performed recently?

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.43, while it was recorded at 224.07 for the last single week of trading, and 172.38 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 32.60%.

Insider trade positions for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $371,985 million, or 66.70% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 193,272,804, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 182,040,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.37 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.18 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -3.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,349 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 82,810,754 shares. Additionally, 1,007 investors decreased positions by around 86,000,521 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 1,468,013,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,636,824,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 253 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,231,655 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,063,756 shares during the same period.