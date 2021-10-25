Market cap of Mattel Inc. [MAT] reaches 7.15B – now what?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] jumped around 0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.45 at the close of the session, up 0.59%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Mattel Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Net Sales of $1,762 million, up 8% as reported, and 7% in constant currency, versus prior year.

Reported Gross Margin of 47.8%, a decrease of 280 basis points; Adjusted Gross Margin of 47.8%, a decline of 280 basis points.

Mattel Inc. stock is now 17.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAT Stock saw the intraday high of $21.949 and lowest of $20.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.31, which means current price is +21.36% above from all time high which was touched on 04/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 8642255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $26.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $14 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MAT stock performed recently?

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.32, while it was recorded at 20.21 for the last single week of trading, and 20.23 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +47.96. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 534.01. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 520.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $3,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $7,038 million, or 99.94% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 46,969,363, which is approximately 0.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,552,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $952.0 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $651.62 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 19,643,976 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 13,709,856 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 310,789,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,143,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,731,899 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,160,708 shares during the same period.