Market cap of Gold Fields Limited [GFI] reaches 8.68B – now what?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] gained 2.99% or 0.28 points to close at $9.66 with a heavy trading volume of 6449799 shares. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Gold Fields Limited – Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

– Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2021 of US$387m (US$0.44 per share). This compared with profit of US$156m (US$0.18 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2020. Normalised profit of US$431m for the six months to 30 June 2021 compared with profit of US$323m for the six months to 30 June 2020. An interim dividend of 210 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 13 September 2021.

It opened the trading session at $9.59, the shares rose to $10.04 and dropped to $9.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GFI points out that the company has recorded -3.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, GFI reached to a volume of 6449799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $12.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on GFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.08.

Trading performance analysis for GFI stock

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 19.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.71 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 9.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.16. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.58.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 31.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.37. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $2,110,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 43,571,193 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 67,485,946 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 165,567,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,624,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,934,565 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,858,777 shares during the same period.