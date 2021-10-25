Market cap of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] reaches 6.14B – now what?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.31%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Beyond Meat® Updates Third Quarter 2021 Outlook; Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for November 10, 2021.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) announced that the Company is reducing its third quarter net revenues outlook. The Company is proceeding through its quarterly close, and based on preliminary results, the Company now expects third quarter net revenues of approximately $106 million as compared to prior guidance of $120 million to $140 million. Although the Company’s previous third quarter guidance anticipated a sequential decline in net revenues, the deceleration was larger than anticipated. Multiple factors contributed to the shortfall during the quarter.

While the Company continues to study the drivers behind this quarter’s performance, the Company believes demand was impacted by broader ongoing macro and micro-economic factors, including among others, the effects of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The Company also experienced a decrease in retail orders that persisted longer than expected from a Canadian distributor coinciding with the reopening of restaurants, expected incremental orders that did not materialize from a change in a distributor servicing one of the Company’s large customers, observed delays in distribution expansion and shelf resets believed to be driven by customer labor shortages, and incurred shortfalls at certain U.S. foodservice customers believed to be driven by the effects of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Over the last 12 months, BYND stock dropped by -44.36%. The one-year Beyond Meat Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.03. The average equity rating for BYND stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.14 billion, with 63.12 million shares outstanding and 56.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, BYND stock reached a trading volume of 14059422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $118.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. On June 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BYND shares from 130 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.76.

BYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.31. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.64 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.59, while it was recorded at 105.21 for the last single week of trading, and 131.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Meat Inc. Fundamentals:

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

BYND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to -4.00%.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,170 million, or 53.90% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,559,271, which is approximately 2.085% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,456,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.98 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $213.5 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 5,172,127 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 4,198,277 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 23,721,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,091,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 624,548 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,320,139 shares during the same period.