Market Analysts see Fisker Inc. [FSR] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] traded at a low on 10/22/21, posting a -3.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.85. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Fisker Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or “Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) where management will provide its quarterly business update and elaborate on recently-identified cost synergies between Fisker’s Ocean and PEAR programs. Speakers on the call will include Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, chief operating officer and chief financial officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, chief technology officer of Fisker.

The conference call can be accessed via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6476876 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc. stands at 3.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $4.19 billion, with 295.28 million shares outstanding and 158.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 6476876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $23.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $18, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85465.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.04, while it was recorded at 14.33 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $990 million, or 43.90% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,509,862, which is approximately 20.458% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 11,154,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.49 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.81 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 288.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 30,963,010 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 27,693,708 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 12,802,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,459,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,649,487 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 22,575,579 shares during the same period.