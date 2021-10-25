Li Auto Inc. [LI] Stock trading around $32.29 per share: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] traded at a high on 10/22/21, posting a 0.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.29. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on November 16, 2021.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) of the Company’s shareholders (the “EGM Notice”) at 11:00 a.m. Beijing time (or soon after the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting, both of which are defined below) on November 16, 2021 at Room 108, 339 Dongxindian, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing each of the Proposed Resolutions as defined and set forth in the notice of the EGM (the “EGM Notice”). The EGM Notice and the form of proxy for the EGM are available on the Company’s website at http://ir.lixiang.com. The board of directors of the Company fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) vote in favor of the Proposed Resolutions.

The Company will hold a class meeting of holders of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class A Meeting”) and a class meeting of holders of Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each (the “Class B Meeting”) convened on the same date and at the same place as the EGM, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Class-based Resolution as defined and set forth respectively in the notices of each of the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting. The notices and forms of proxy for each of the Class A Meeting and the Class B Meeting are available on the Company’s website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10497451 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Li Auto Inc. stands at 3.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for LI stock reached $30.77 billion, with 905.05 million shares outstanding and 223.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 10497451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $41.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $62, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

How has LI stock performed recently?

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.99 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.89, while it was recorded at 31.42 for the last single week of trading, and 27.50 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$44,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $4,836 million, or 18.60% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,853,665, which is approximately 131.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,274,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.5 million in LI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $477.78 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -0.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 63,429,068 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 25,672,092 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 60,661,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,763,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,592,312 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,704,700 shares during the same period.