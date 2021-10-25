KeyCorp [KEY] Revenue clocked in at $4.42 billion, up 46.50% YTD: What’s Next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] price surged by 1.09 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on October 21, 2021 that KeyCorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income Of $616 Million, Or $.65 Per Diluted Common Share.

Positive operating leverage compared to the year-ago period.

Record third quarter revenue, up 8% from the year-ago period.

A sum of 7698818 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.57M shares. KeyCorp shares reached a high of $24.30 and dropped to a low of $23.93 until finishing in the latest session at $24.04.

The one-year KEY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.8. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $22.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KEY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.80.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.62 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.32, while it was recorded at 23.56 for the last single week of trading, and 20.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KeyCorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.09. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 5.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.64. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.98.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 11.40%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,826 million, or 89.20% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,375,438, which is approximately 2.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,084,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.71 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 1.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 48,639,535 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 45,480,829 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 689,009,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,129,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,456,601 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,630,561 shares during the same period.