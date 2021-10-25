Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] is 49.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.02 during the day while it closed the day at $0.82. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces the Regulatory Completion of New Commercial Truck Tanker Equipment.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX: KLS) (NYSE MKT: KIQ) (“Kelso” or the “Company”) reports that the Company has completed the design, engineering and required regulatory testing of two key pieces of truck tanker equipment created for the reliable containment and pressure management of commodities that are transported via roads.

The specialized products include a combined pressure/vacuum relief valve (PVR) and a one-bolt manway (OBM). These new products are based on our existing patents that are utilized in rail tank car applications and meet all DOT 407 49 CFR 178.345 regulations. Over the past several years the Company’s strategic development partners have been instrumental in finalizing all design specifications for roadway applications. The Company believes that Kelso has reached the key milestone of approval of the PVR and OBM design with the trucking industry setting the stage for potential full market adoption.

Kelso Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 36.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIQ stock has inclined by 28.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.90% and gained 49.85% year-on date.

The market cap for KIQ stock reached $44.32 million, with 54.27 million shares outstanding and 52.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 735.99K shares, KIQ reached a trading volume of 22017527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99.

KIQ stock trade performance evaluation

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.78. With this latest performance, KIQ shares gained by 26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.83 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6181, while it was recorded at 0.6760 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7528 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.88 and a Gross Margin at +36.13. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.73.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.32% of KIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIQ stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,151,319, which is approximately -0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 3.87% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 961,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in KIQ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $61000.0 in KIQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kelso Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX:KIQ] by around 210,203 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 33,873 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,259,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,503,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIQ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,160 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.