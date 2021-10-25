Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is -16.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] traded at a low on 10/22/21, posting a -3.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.13. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Material Fact – Payment of Interest on Capital.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors, as of, has approved the payment of interest on capital in lieu of the monthly dividend related to November and December 2021, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, based on the final stockholding positions recorded on October 29, 2021 and November 30, 2021, respectively, as follows:.

Base period of the monthly earnings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 90113037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at 4.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.65%.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $37.29 billion, with 9.78 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.70M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 90113037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $7.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.05.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.43. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -6.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.03 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $4,306 million, or 24.40% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 162,905,034, which is approximately 0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 130,352,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $538.36 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $241.7 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 15.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

149 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 95,144,566 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 69,861,751 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 877,525,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,042,532,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,618,018 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 21,284,744 shares during the same period.