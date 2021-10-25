Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Is Currently -6.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Ideanomics Announces Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 third-quarter financial results on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. A press release will be issued at approximately 4 p.m. ET, followed by a conference call with management at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company’s senior management team will give prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Ideanomics is partnering with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Markets company, to help enhance shareholder communication. Say Technologies has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights. Ideanomics will utilize Say Connect to solicit questions from investors ahead of the third quarter earnings call on Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, IDEX stock rose by 94.23%. The average equity rating for IDEX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $910.20 million, with 433.10 million shares outstanding and 432.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, IDEX stock reached a trading volume of 9035357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.33 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1047, while it was recorded at 1.9140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8111 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $137 million, or 15.70% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,837,155, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 11,277,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.09 million in IDEX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.73 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 2055.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 59,435,231 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,588,936 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,313,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,337,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,981,920 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,017,632 shares during the same period.