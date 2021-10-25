Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] moved up 1.15: Why It’s Important

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] gained 1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $16.68 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Common Stock and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends on its Preferred Stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (www.huntington.com) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock (Nasdaq: HBAN) of $0.155 per common share, up $0.005, or 3%, from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable on January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.

“The Board is pleased to announce an increase to our common stock dividend as part of our capital allocation strategy,” said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. “The dividend increase, coupled with our share repurchase authorization, reflects our confidence in the outlook for Huntington as well as our strong capital levels upon completion of the TCF acquisition. We remain committed to our stated capital priorities including funding organic growth, growing the dividend over time, and other uses of capital including share repurchases.”.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated represents 1.48 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.52 billion with the latest information. HBAN stock price has been found in the range of $16.555 to $16.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.83M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 7100492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on HBAN stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 13.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.01.

Trading performance analysis for HBAN stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.67 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.47, while it was recorded at 16.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.12 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.45.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $19,330 million, or 79.30% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,762,064, which is approximately 5.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 121,936,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 125,490,490 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 163,505,753 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 869,878,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,158,875,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,603,287 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 36,744,452 shares during the same period.