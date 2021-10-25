For Halliburton Company [HAL], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] gained 2.13% or 0.54 points to close at $25.89 with a heavy trading volume of 8839172 shares. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament Raises Over $2.6 Million for U.S. Nonprofit Organizations.

The 26th annual Halliburton Charity Golf Tournament raised $2.6 million for over 75 U.S. nonprofit organizations, once again making it one of the largest non-PGA golf tournament fundraisers. The tournament has raised more than $25 million for charities since it started in 1993.

Suppliers, employees, and Halliburton volunteers participated in the fundraiser, held at The Clubs of Kingwood, and 130 organizations sponsored the event.

It opened the trading session at $25.41, the shares rose to $25.995 and dropped to $25.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HAL points out that the company has recorded 33.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -135.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.97M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 8839172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for HAL stock

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 24.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.26 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.54, while it was recorded at 25.96 for the last single week of trading, and 21.50 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +10.70. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.39.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.71. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$73,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 55.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $18,094 million, or 79.20% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,270,630, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,352,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.57 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 53,707,542 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 46,356,983 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 598,822,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 698,886,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,529,905 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,732 shares during the same period.