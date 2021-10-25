For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.15 during the day while it closed the day at $5.15. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Presentation at ASHG Showcases New Capabilities for Optical Genome Mapping with Detection of Allelic Imbalance and Absence of Heterozygosity Further Expanding Its Utility in Revealing More Clinically Relevant Variants.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr® system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), announced that Bionano scientists presented a poster at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference that showcased new capabilities for OGM on the Saphyr® system with detection of allelic imbalance and absence of heterozygosity (AOH), which further expands its utility in revealing more clinically relevant variants. These new OGM capabilities are expected to be released to Bionano’s customers in upcoming versions of our Access and Solve™ software.

Regions with AOH, also referred to as loss of heterozygosity, regions/runs of homozygosity, or long continuous stretches of homozygosity are routinely used by researchers to gain genomic insights into the progression of various cancers and determine susceptibility for recessive disorders. For example, some regions with AOH may be indicative of uniparental isodisomy (UPD) or regions of the genome identical by descent (IBD).

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock has also loss -0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has declined by -12.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.41% and gained 67.21% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $1.49 billion, with 278.90 million shares outstanding and 278.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 7264510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 847.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.06 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.40 and a Current Ratio set at 31.90.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $384 million, or 27.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,332,984, which is approximately 435.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,855,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.5 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.71 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 6619.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 50,845,484 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 19,529,042 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 4,263,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,638,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,286,201 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 11,004,257 shares during the same period.