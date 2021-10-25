Dow Inc. [DOW] gain 5.23% so far this year. What now?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] closed the trading session at $58.40 on 10/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.38, while the highest price level was $60.19. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Greener Chemistry for a More Sustainable World.

by Mary Draves, Dow Chief Sustainability Officer.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– DOW.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.23 percent and weekly performance of -0.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 5867965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $67.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.01, while it was recorded at 59.14 for the last single week of trading, and 62.19 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to 51.76%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,774 million, or 69.10% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,173,902, which is approximately 2.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,281,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.56 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

698 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 23,272,231 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 23,745,192 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 462,803,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,821,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,412,035 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,689,736 shares during the same period.