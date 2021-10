Daiwa Securities lifts Coupang Inc. [CPNG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] traded at a low on 10/22/21, posting a -0.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.00. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Coupang Names Alex Wong Head of Public Affairs.

Coupang announced that Alex Wong has joined the company as Head of Public Affairs. In this newly created role based in Washington D.C., Wong will oversee public policy matters, U.S. government relations, and engagement with an array of stakeholders.

Wong’s appointment comes as Coupang scales and grows its operations in South Korea and beyond, transforming the global e-commerce model by launching its services in new markets across Asia. Coupang premiered earlier this year on the New York Stock Exchange as the fifth largest U.S. technology IPO in history.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14077933 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupang Inc. stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $49.73 billion, with 1.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 14077933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.41, while it was recorded at 28.59 for the last single week of trading.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $35,840 million, or 84.80% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 568,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 280,900,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.15 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $3.21 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

171 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 39,005,408 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 14,294,089 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 1,182,552,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,235,851,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,114,357 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,810,305 shares during the same period.