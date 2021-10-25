Creatd Inc. [CRTD] Is Currently 41.44 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Must read

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] gained 41.44% or 1.21 points to close at $4.13 with a heavy trading volume of 141858726 shares. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Creatd’s WHE Agency Signs TikTok’s ‘Tiny Mom’ Alexis LaRue.

— The Mejia Family, featuring rising creator Alexis LaRue and her fast-growing twin babies, have gained significant recent attention, with features on NBC, ABC, Daily Mail, and other outlets.

— LaRue and her family’s TikTok videos have already garnered tens of millions of views.

It opened the trading session at $4.94, the shares rose to $9.80 and dropped to $3.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRTD points out that the company has recorded 8.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, CRTD reached to a volume of 141858726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.23.

Trading performance analysis for CRTD stock

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.45. With this latest performance, CRTD shares gained by 42.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.45 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1343.49. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1996.32.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.85. Additionally, CRTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] managed to generate an average of -$576,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Creatd Inc. [CRTD]

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.10% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 350,762, which is approximately 165.066% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in CRTD stocks shares; and CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.79 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly 153.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 451,783 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 105,357 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 390,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 947,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,538 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 105,357 shares during the same period.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on skype
Skype
Share on reddit
Reddit

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest article

2021 is the year when the world is recovering from the pandemic. Everything is coming to normal, and even we have adopted new normals. With everything back to normal, we have seen high demands of some industrial products, and semiconductors are one of them. Therefore, we brought you the five top semiconductor stocks to buy. In this video, the stocks telegraph team brought you the top five stocks to your portfolio before 2021 ends. Semiconductor stocks are an exciting segment in the market with solid growth prospects. The microchip industry has faced sudden growth amid the pandemic. In the short run, semiconductor companies are also at the forefront of technological advancement in the future. We can see how semiconductors are influencing different industries. Therefore, the top semiconductor stocks are what an investor might be interested in now. Investing in stocks always comes with a risk, but there is always a huge return with risk. Therefore, we have carefully compiled top semiconductor stocks to Invest in before the end of 2021. The greater demand for semiconductor chips means larger markets for the semiconductor industry. The microchip stocks seem to be building even amidst the current shortages. This might be the perfect time to enter into chip stocks looking towards long-term investments. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:11 - Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM Stock) 3:13 - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock) 5:17 - Analog Devices (ADI Stock) 7:24 - QUALCOMM (QCOM Stock) 9:10 - FormFactor  (FORM Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Taiwan Semiconductor: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSM/ Advanced Micro Devices: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMD/ Analog Devices: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADI/ QUALCOMM: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/QCOM/ FormFactor: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FORM/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Semiconductor, # Stock, #Investing
Top Five stocks to add in your portfolio before 2021 ends | Top Semiconductor stocks To Buy
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_CsQ9qw8O-IQ
Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm. Therefore in this video, we have compiled the five best crypto stocks to Buy now with long-term growth for those who feel unsafe investing in digital coins. Bitcoin and other Altcoins are always risky investments, and Crypto stocks are best for those who are ambiguous about crypto coins. Cryptocurrency stocks have become a way for many investors to gain exposure to digital currencies. There are not many crypto stocks that you can find with long-term upside. The team at stocks telegraph has chosen five cryptocurrency stocks to provide you with the right metrics, fundamentals, and developments to look for in crypto stocks. The cryptocurrency stocks to invest in 2021 we have mentioned in this video are exciting as we advance. The crypto industry is getting more exposure, and the regulatory environment is also better than a few years ago. According to ‘The Wall Street Journal,’ the Federal Reserve will be releasing a paper exploring the use of central bank digital currencies in the U.S. economy. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:21 - Coinbase (COIN Stock) 3:21 - Riot Blockchain (RIOT Stock) 5:51 - Marathon Patent Group (MARA Stock) 8:11 - CME Group (CME Stock) 10:24 - PayPal (PYPL Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Coinbase: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/COIN/ Riot Blockchain: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RIOT/ Marathon Patent Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MARA/ CME Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CME/ PayPal: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PYPL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CryptoStocks, #Bitcoin, #Investing
Five Best Crypto Stocks To Buy Now With Long-Term Growth | Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_70sX26beFgI
There are some attractive stocks under $10 to buy in 2021. We bring you some of the best stocks to buy under $10 in 2021 with high returns in the coming years. Investing in stocks under $10 is the best way to start your journey in the stock market. Therefore, stocks telegraph brings you the top five stocks to invest under $10 with huge returns. There's risk involved in any investment, and investing in small prices stocks is risky. However, if you accept the risks of buying out-of-favor assets, there are winners to be found if you are careful. We have compiled the best stocks under $10. You don't need to break your bank account to buy these stocks. In this video, we have mainly focused on stocks driven by technological advancement. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect stocks. Therefore, we bring you the five best stocks under $10 that hold high near-term potential. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:00- Zix Corporation (ZIXI Stock) 3:01- BIT Mining (BTCM Stock) 5:25- Energy Transfer (ET Stock) 7:52- DatChat Inc (DATS Stock) 9:58- Autoscope Technologies (AATC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zix Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZIXI/ BIT Mining: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BTCM/ Energy Transfer: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ET/ DatChat Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DATS/ Autoscope Technologies: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AATC/ ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StockUnder$10, #Investing, #Stocks
Best Stocks To Buy Under $10 in 2021 | Top Five Stocks To Invest Under $10 With Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_C-2YlCSdD-s
E-commerce is the future, and we have many companies in the sector with tremendous upside in the long term. So, we bring you 3 best E-commerce stocks to buy In 2021 with long-term growth. These are exciting times, and investors have the opportunity to analyze the best e-commerce stocks and hold them for an extended period. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top E-commerce stocks to invest in. In this video, we have discussed the best E-commerce stocks to buy now for the long term. E-commerce stocks are considered a good investment. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about E-commerce stocks. Many of you might think that the growth of the e-commerce industry might decelerate once the pandemic slows down. But that is not the case, the e-business has already proven its worth before the pandemic, and it will only grow with more competition in the market. _____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25- Alibaba Group (BABA Stock) 4:03- Etsy Inc (ETSY Stock) 6:57- eBay (EBAY Stock) ______________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Alibaba Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BABA/ Etsy Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ETSY/ eBay Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EBAY/ ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Ecommerce, #Investing, #Stocks
3 Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In 2021| Top E-Commerce Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_rpxxK8UiJms
Growth stocks are always an exciting segment in the stock market. Before we enter 2022, the fourth quarter of 2021 is a perfect time to analyse the market and look for the best investments. In this regard, growth stocks are graded in high ranks. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top five growth stocks to buy now in October. In this video, we have discussed the best stocks to buy now for long term. The stock market is expected to pump from this quarter as we head into 2022. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about growth stocks for 2021. October is the month where most of the growth stocks would be under investors' radar. According to Forbes and many other market analysts, the 4th quarter of 2021 could launch a healthy 2022 stock market. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect growth stocks. We bring the five best growth stocks that hold high near-term potential. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:02- Tesla (TSLA Stock) 2:50- Netflix (NFLX Stock) 5:01- Datadog (DDOG Stock) 6:52- Chewy Inc (CHWY Stock) 8:24- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GrowthStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Top Five Growth Stocks To Buy Now In October | Best Stocks To Buy Now For Long Term
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_yDlnSLeGK-Q
Penny stocks are considered to be volatile. But with risks, there are opportunities that you can maximize. Therefore we bring you the top five best penny stocks to buy in 2021. Stocks Telegraph team has tried to explore the best penny stocks for investment in the second half of 2021 and brings the penny stocks with huge growth potential. Penny stocks are a budget-friendly investment and provide you options in both the short- and long term. Penny stocks are defined under the $5 price mark. But most of the companies are far below that threshold, which we often call the true penny stocks, and these are the shares of the companies trading below $1. Penny stocks often give you opportunities to enter the market, and buying them at the lowest is the best way to go. If you are looking for cheap penny stocks, we have got you covered. So, make sure you watch the entire video. ______________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:40- BEST Inc (BEST Stock) 3:08- United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY Stock) 5:19- Verb Technology Company (VERB Stock) 6:55- OpGen Inc (OPGN Stock) 8:59- Farmmi, Inc (FAMI Stock) ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PennyStocks, #Investing, #StocksUnder$1
Top Five Penny Stock To Buy In 2021| Penny Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_R9PKFeZfRf4
Load More... Subscribe

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam