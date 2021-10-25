Creatd Inc. [CRTD] Is Currently 41.44 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] gained 41.44% or 1.21 points to close at $4.13 with a heavy trading volume of 141858726 shares. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Creatd’s WHE Agency Signs TikTok’s ‘Tiny Mom’ Alexis LaRue.

— The Mejia Family, featuring rising creator Alexis LaRue and her fast-growing twin babies, have gained significant recent attention, with features on NBC, ABC, Daily Mail, and other outlets.

— LaRue and her family’s TikTok videos have already garnered tens of millions of views.

It opened the trading session at $4.94, the shares rose to $9.80 and dropped to $3.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRTD points out that the company has recorded 8.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, CRTD reached to a volume of 141858726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.23.

Trading performance analysis for CRTD stock

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.45. With this latest performance, CRTD shares gained by 42.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.45 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1343.49. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1996.32.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.85. Additionally, CRTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] managed to generate an average of -$576,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Creatd Inc. [CRTD]

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.10% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 350,762, which is approximately 165.066% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in CRTD stocks shares; and CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.79 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly 153.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 451,783 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 105,357 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 390,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 947,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,538 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 105,357 shares during the same period.